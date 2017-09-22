City of Joburg defends removal of illegal land grabbers in Univille
The City of Johannesburg says its operation in Univille, Lenasia south, is an enforcement of a court order to remove people who are illegally occupying the land.
A man was shot and killed on Friday morning during clashes between the Red Ants and residents.
The city says that a particular portion of land has been set aside for development and apart from the long-standing informal settlements in the surrounding areas, no new structures should be erected.
“The city has intentions to utilise that land for the purposes of housing for the long-standing community that was already present before the court application was filed.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
