BLSA: KPMG must do more to redeem itself

JOHANNESBURG - Business Leadership South Africa has slammed auditing company KPMG, saying that it needs to do more to redeem itself as it has damaged the country.

It also says that not enough is being done to investigate allegations of state capture because the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is captured itself.

The BLSA has suspended KPMG's membership, saying that it cannot ignore the gravity of the firm's conduct as it has become party to the project of state capture.

KPMG International cleared out its South African leadership last week after withdrawing its findings and recommendations over the controversial covert South African Revenue Service (Sars) unit.

The BLSA's Bonang Mohale: "We know that the NPA head is captured, the same way that we know that policing is captured. The prosecutorial services are captured... that's two of the three criminal justice system. The only thing that stands between us and anarchy is our independent judiciary and that is thanks to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng."