BLSA: KPMG must do more to redeem itself
Business Leadership South Africa has suspended KPMG's membership, saying that it cannot ignore the gravity of the firm's conduct as it has become party to the project of state capture.
JOHANNESBURG - Business Leadership South Africa has slammed auditing company KPMG, saying that it needs to do more to redeem itself as it has damaged the country.
It also says that not enough is being done to investigate allegations of state capture because the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is captured itself.
The BLSA has suspended KPMG's membership, saying that it cannot ignore the gravity of the firm's conduct as it has become party to the project of state capture.
KPMG International cleared out its South African leadership last week after withdrawing its findings and recommendations over the controversial covert South African Revenue Service (Sars) unit.
The BLSA's Bonang Mohale: "We know that the NPA head is captured, the same way that we know that policing is captured. The prosecutorial services are captured... that's two of the three criminal justice system. The only thing that stands between us and anarchy is our independent judiciary and that is thanks to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng."
Popular in Local
-
Sisulu: Why has disciplinary action not been taken against Zuma?
-
Sisulu: Ramaphosa affair claims nothing but dirty tricks
-
Cosatu: Tripartite alliance has collapsed
-
Khoza: I’m glad Hlaudi Motsoeneng is out of the SABC
-
Motlanthe: Zuma a disastrous president
-
Maimane: ANC govt still dodging accountability over state capture
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.