Alleged wife killer Jason Rohde’s trial to be delayed

He was arrested after Susan Rohde’s body was found in the bathroom of their hotel room at the Spier Estate more than a year ago.

CAPE TOWN - The murder trial of alleged wife killer Jason Rohde will be delayed due to outstanding documents.

The real estate executive on Friday appeared in the Western Cape High Court for a pre-trial hearing.

He was arrested after Susan Rohde’s body was found in the bathroom of their hotel room at the Spier Estate more than a year ago.

Her death was initially thought to be suicide but a post-mortem later found she died of manual strangulation.

Jason Rohde’s murder trial was supposed to get underway on 9 October.

Instead, another pre-trial hearing will be held on that day.

This is because the defence has yet to receive the police’s case file and the findings of the prosecution’s three expert witnesses.

Additional forensic reports are also still outstanding.

The State claims that Rohde and his wife Susan had an argument at a social gathering in July 2016.

Later that morning, her body was found with a hair iron cord around her neck in the bathroom of the couple’s hotel suite.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)