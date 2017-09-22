Alleged wife killer Jason Rohde’s trial to be delayed
He was arrested after Susan Rohde’s body was found in the bathroom of their hotel room at the Spier Estate more than a year ago.
CAPE TOWN - The murder trial of alleged wife killer Jason Rohde will be delayed due to outstanding documents.
The real estate executive on Friday appeared in the Western Cape High Court for a pre-trial hearing.
He was arrested after Susan Rohde’s body was found in the bathroom of their hotel room at the Spier Estate more than a year ago.
Her death was initially thought to be suicide but a post-mortem later found she died of manual strangulation.
Jason Rohde’s murder trial was supposed to get underway on 9 October.
Instead, another pre-trial hearing will be held on that day.
This is because the defence has yet to receive the police’s case file and the findings of the prosecution’s three expert witnesses.
Additional forensic reports are also still outstanding.
The State claims that Rohde and his wife Susan had an argument at a social gathering in July 2016.
Later that morning, her body was found with a hair iron cord around her neck in the bathroom of the couple’s hotel suite.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.