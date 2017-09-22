59 injured in truck, taxi collision in Mitchells Plain

It’s understood the truck was transporting prisoners.

CAPE TOWN - Fifty-nine people have been injured in a crash between a truck and a taxi in Mitchells Plain on Friday morning.

No fatalities have been reported.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “On our arrival, we found a transporter lying on its side while the taxi was found upright in the middle of the intersection. The occupants of both vehicles were scattered all around the scene.”