3 arrested as police, protesters square off in Ocean View

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
Go

3 arrested as police, protesters square off in Ocean View

Disgruntled residents earlier demanded that provincial police commissioner Kombinkosi Jula meet with them to map a way forward in the fight against gangsterism.

A group of Ocean View protesters are seen next to a police van during a demonstration against gang violence. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
A group of Ocean View protesters are seen next to a police van during a demonstration against gang violence. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
57 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are squaring off with a group of Ocean View protesters.

Disgruntled residents earlier demanded that provincial police commissioner Kombinkosi Jula meet with them to map a way forward in the fight against gangsterism.

Earlier negotiations between police and protesters aimed at diffusing the tension collapsed.

Police then used a water cannon to disperse the crowd.

This was followed by the use of rubber bullets and stun grenades to drive the demonstrators back.

But the protestors say they'll maintain their momentum.

“They want to draw attention to say enough is enough,” a protester said.

One of the protesting residents reacted with anger at the police’s actions.

“Why must you send those people (police) to shoot our children while our children are being murdered in our community.”

Three protesters have been arrested.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA