3 arrested as police, protesters square off in Ocean View

Disgruntled residents earlier demanded that provincial police commissioner Kombinkosi Jula meet with them to map a way forward in the fight against gangsterism.

CAPE TOWN - Police are squaring off with a group of Ocean View protesters.

Earlier negotiations between police and protesters aimed at diffusing the tension collapsed.

Police then used a water cannon to disperse the crowd.

This was followed by the use of rubber bullets and stun grenades to drive the demonstrators back.

#OceanViewProtest Locals are angry, blaming authorities for not doing enough to deal with gangsters @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/ZSgvzicpk7 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 22, 2017

But the protestors say they'll maintain their momentum.

“They want to draw attention to say enough is enough,” a protester said.

One of the protesting residents reacted with anger at the police’s actions.

“Why must you send those people (police) to shoot our children while our children are being murdered in our community.”

Three protesters have been arrested.

#OceanViewProtest Law enforcement authorities here tell residents a plan is being drawn up to improve policing @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/bFH2hVRs1W — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 22, 2017

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)