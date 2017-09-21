New KPMG CEO: I'm determined to turn things around

Nhlamu Dlomu has taken over from Trevor Hoole who resigned last week following the firm's damning internal investigation report.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly appointed KPMG CEO Nhlamu Dlomu says the firm has to survive in order to retain thousands of jobs in South Africa.

Dlomu has taken over from Trevor Hoole who resigned last week following the firm's damning internal investigation report.

It revealed serious failings at KPMG which resulted in senior executives resigning over the company's work for Gupta-owned firms and the South African Revenue Service.

Despite concerns about KPMG South Africa shutting its doors after losing more clients this week, newly appointed CEO Dlomu is determined to turn things around.

“It is really important that we retain those jobs.”

Dlomu says the global head of risk is in the country to identify areas where they can improve.

“Our clients must know that we are doing everything to maintain quality.”

She says they are concerned about losing more clients, which is why they support an independent inquiry to regain trust.

LISTEN: KPMG SA’s new CEO opens up

(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)