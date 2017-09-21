Motlanthe: ANC must redefine its purpose

Former President Kgalema Motlanthe maintains his belief that the ANC might have outlived its useful purpose in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Kgalema Motlanthe has told Eyewitness News that if the ANC wants to stay relevant and continue to play a leading role in society, it has to redefine its purpose.

Motlanthe also says he doesn't think he betrayed the movement when he told the BBC that it would be good for the ANC to be voted out of power in 2019.

Motlanthe maintains his belief that the ANC might have outlived its useful purpose in the country.

“Couldn’t it be that the ANC has actually achieved the purpose for which it was founded?”

He says if it wants to continue being relevant a new goal must be birthed.

“A new goal has to be defined. It must then take its birth in this whole spectrum of different political players that would then pursue and attain that goal.”

Despite this, he says he will remain a member of the ANC until he and other leaders pull the party out of its rut or until they fail in this mission.

(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)