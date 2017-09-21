'Metered-taxi service must innovate to compete'
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says tension between e-hailing service and metered-taxi operators is turning into anarchy, and if unresolved could be disastrous.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has urged Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi to resolve tensions between e-hailing service and metered-taxi operators.
Mbalula says the issue is slowly turning into anarchy, and if unresolved could be disastrous.
Three vehicles were torched during clashes near Gautrain stations in Sandton and Hatfield last week, and a driver was assaulted.
Mbalula says meter taxi drivers should accept the advancement of technology and be innovative enough to compete with Uber and Taxify.
“This is the 21st century. That is where we are. They too can utilise the digital advantage of what globalisation has brought. Let them compete.”
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
Popular in Local
-
[LISTEN] Stephen Grootes weighs in on Tumi Morake's recent comments
-
'My son would still be alive if school had taken bullying seriously'
-
New KPMG CEO: I'm determined to turn things around
-
Stolen Rolls-Royce recovered in Riverlea
-
Dog put down after mauling Ravensmead baby to death
-
Zuma: World leaders must follow example of Oliver Tambo
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.