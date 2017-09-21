Popular Topics
'Metered-taxi service must innovate to compete'

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says tension between e-hailing service and metered-taxi operators is turning into anarchy, and if unresolved could be disastrous.

FILE: Police Minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Police Minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has urged Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi to resolve tensions between e-hailing service and metered-taxi operators.

Mbalula says the issue is slowly turning into anarchy, and if unresolved could be disastrous.

Three vehicles were torched during clashes near Gautrain stations in Sandton and Hatfield last week, and a driver was assaulted.

Mbalula says meter taxi drivers should accept the advancement of technology and be innovative enough to compete with Uber and Taxify.

“This is the 21st century. That is where we are. They too can utilise the digital advantage of what globalisation has brought. Let them compete.”

(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)

