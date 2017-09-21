Khoza: Majority of ANC leaders belong in prison
Makhosi Khoza says that none of the presidential candidates can save the ANC.
JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) parliamentarian Makhosi Khoza says the majority of ANC leaders belong in prison and she’ll no longer be ridiculed for taking a stand against corruption and lies.
Khoza announced that she’s quitting the ANC during a passionate and critical speech at Liliesleaf Farm on Thursday.
She was due to appear at a disciplinary hearing next month, after publicly calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down ahead of the motion of no confidence.
WATCH: Makhosi Khoza: I reject ANC's leaders
An emotional Khoza says its rather late than never... and in her lateness, she’s decided to no longer tap dance with greedy hyenas.
“Goodbye, new, alien and corrupt ANC… I quit.”
“The ANC is too broken to be fixed. I’ve been persecuted... and none of those leaders were able to stand up and say this is wrong.”
Khoza says ANC leaders are delusional to think that the party can self-correct when there have been many instances when it failed to do so.
The ANC says the manner in which Khoza has raised issues, outside of the structures, has undermined the organisation.
Paul Mashatile reacts to #Khoza quitting ANC. WATCH pic.twitter.com/jX9yqy4Ary— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 21, 2017
‘ANC HAS BECOME AN ALIEN’
Khoza says that while colonialism and apartheid oppressed the people of South Africa, it’s even more painful when those in power today use corruption to oppress the masses.
She says she’s been persecuted and ridiculed for acting with a moral conscience.
Khoza adds the ANC has become an alien that seeks self over ubuntu.
“Comrades of my beloved party, open your eyes and see there’s a new, alien and corrupt ANC. If we continue to follow stupidly and blindly, we will never be truly free.”
In the future, Khoza says that she will work with people and organisations who want to protect and promote the unity of South Africa.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
