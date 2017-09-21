Popular Topics
Gauteng emergency workers threaten total shut down

The employees have complained about working long hours and not being paid accordingly.

FILE: An EMS paramedic responds to a call. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services workers, including some paramedics in Gauteng, will on Thursday morning march to Luthuli House demanding ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe intervene in their dispute with the Health Department over pay.

The employees who render essential services have complained about working long hours and not being paid accordingly.

They led a similar protest to premier David Makhura's office in August.

Gauteng emergency services workers have warned of a total shutdown on Thursday, saying Makhura and Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa have not responded to their grievances.

They say they first told Ramokgopa of their grievances two months ago and have still not been responded to.

Shadrack Bobi, a paramedic in Sedibeng, says: “We are going to Luthuli House to handover our memorandum. We are requesting the ANC to intervene in the problem of working hours as the department is failing to comply with us.”

(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)

