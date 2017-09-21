Ford aims to rebuild public trust with new Kuga model

The model has been under scrutiny over an engine defect that saw some of the cars bursting into flames.

CAPE TOWN - After a disastrous few months which saw Ford South Africa battle complaints about mechanical faults on some of its vehicles, the company says it wants to regain the trust of the public.

The vehicle manufacturer has launched what it says is its new and improved Kuga Sports utility vehicle in the Eastern Cape.

The model has been under scrutiny over an engine defect that saw some of its cars bursting into flames. In one incident a man died.

Ford drew criticism for the way it handled the matter.

The company’s Neil Hill said: “We have lost the trust of some of our customers and a lot of the South African motoring public. The whole team is absolutely committed to making sure that we do the right things by our customers and that we rebuild the trust of the South African motoring public.”

