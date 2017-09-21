Ford aims to rebuild public trust with new Kuga model
The model has been under scrutiny over an engine defect that saw some of the cars bursting into flames.
CAPE TOWN - After a disastrous few months which saw Ford South Africa battle complaints about mechanical faults on some of its vehicles, the company says it wants to regain the trust of the public.
The vehicle manufacturer has launched what it says is its new and improved Kuga Sports utility vehicle in the Eastern Cape.
The model has been under scrutiny over an engine defect that saw some of its cars bursting into flames. In one incident a man died.
Ford drew criticism for the way it handled the matter.
The company’s Neil Hill said: “We have lost the trust of some of our customers and a lot of the South African motoring public. The whole team is absolutely committed to making sure that we do the right things by our customers and that we rebuild the trust of the South African motoring public.”
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
Popular in Local
-
Oakbay fails in bid to stop Bank of Baroda from closing accounts
-
Motlanthe: Zuma a disastrous president
-
'My son would still be alive if school had taken bullying seriously'
-
[LISTEN] Stephen Grootes weighs in on Tumi Morake's recent comments
-
New KPMG CEO: I'm determined to turn things around
-
Stolen Rolls-Royce recovered in Riverlea
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.