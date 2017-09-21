Drug abuse rife in WC schools

The Western Cape Education Department sanctioned a series of tests during the first half of 2017.

CAPE TOWN - More than 66% of learners suspected of drug abuse in the Western Cape have tested positive.

Most of the primary and high school learners tested showed positive results.

Of the 360 primary school learners tested, 229 have been found to have used drugs.

There have been similar results for high schools, with 415 learners testing positive, out of the 605 tested.

The tests had been conducted at schools where it's suspected learners come to class under the influence of drugs.

Usually, only parents and children are informed when a learner tests positive for alcohol or illegal drugs.

The principal may refer the learner to a rehabilitation centre if the parents request it.