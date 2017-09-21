Dlamini-Zuma: I'm an ordinary MP
The move has sparked speculation that President Jacob Zuma might appoint Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to his Cabinet.
PARLIAMENT - Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says that she coming to Parliament to serve as an ordinary Member of Parliament (MP).
The African National Congress (ANC) presidential contender was sworn in behind closed doors by deputy National Assembly Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli on Thursday afternoon.
It’s been five years since Dlamini-Zuma was a parliamentarian.
The move has sparked speculation that President Jacob Zuma might appoint her to his Cabinet.
Dlamini-Zuma has been unemployed since her term as the African Union Commission chairperson ended but now that she’s an MP, she’ll be earning more than a million rand a year.
But she’s not commenting on speculation that she’ll be given a post in President Zuma’s Cabinet.
“As far as I am concerned I’m coming to Parliament to be a Member of Parliament. I’ve been sworn in and that’s all I know.”
The Democratic Alliance has slammed the move as an attempt by Zuma to reassert control over the ANC’s parliamentary caucus and said if Dlamini-Zuma is promoted to Cabinet, it will allow her to use state resources in her campaign for the party presidency.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Mashatile: Khoza’s departure a loss to the ANC
-
Motlanthe: Zuma a disastrous president
-
Makhosi Khoza: I'm taking the values of 'real ANC' with me
-
Outa goes after rehabilitation funds at Gupta-owned mines
-
'My son would still be alive if school had taken bullying seriously'
-
[LISTEN] Stephen Grootes weighs in on Tumi Morake's recent comments
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.