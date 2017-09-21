Dlamini-Zuma: I'm an ordinary MP

The move has sparked speculation that President Jacob Zuma might appoint Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to his Cabinet.

PARLIAMENT - Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says that she coming to Parliament to serve as an ordinary Member of Parliament (MP).

The African National Congress (ANC) presidential contender was sworn in behind closed doors by deputy National Assembly Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli on Thursday afternoon.

It’s been five years since Dlamini-Zuma was a parliamentarian.

Dlamini-Zuma has been unemployed since her term as the African Union Commission chairperson ended but now that she’s an MP, she’ll be earning more than a million rand a year.

But she’s not commenting on speculation that she’ll be given a post in President Zuma’s Cabinet.

“As far as I am concerned I’m coming to Parliament to be a Member of Parliament. I’ve been sworn in and that’s all I know.”

The Democratic Alliance has slammed the move as an attempt by Zuma to reassert control over the ANC’s parliamentary caucus and said if Dlamini-Zuma is promoted to Cabinet, it will allow her to use state resources in her campaign for the party presidency.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)