Concerns as Prasa still operating without a board

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's transport committee says it’s concerned that the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is still operating without a board.

The term of the previous board ended in July.

The committee is one of four probing allegations of state capture that involve Prasa.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling for a moratorium on all new contracts until a new board is appointed.

The DA says that a R57 billion loan agreement with the Export and Import Bank of China to fund the Moloto Rail Development Corridor, could be illegal.

Currently, Prasa only has an acting chief executive officer and no board.

Transport committee chairperson Dikeledi Magadzi said: “It’s quite disappointing to us that you have a state-owned enterprise in the absence of a board. Who takes decisions?

The DA's Manny de Freitas has given Minister Joe Maswanganyi an ultimatum to appoint a board within the next 10 days.

“The minister is still stalling because he is looking for people to be compliant and to do his bidding and I don’t think he’s finding anyone to do that.”

Transport Department spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi says the matter is still under discussion between the department and Cabinet.