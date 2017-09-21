City of CT wants govt to restrict trucks on highways at peak times

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town wants national government to look into placing restrictions on heavy freight vehicles using highways during peak hours.

This follows an accident on Wednesday in which a truck overturned on the N1, causing a container it was ferrying to fall on a car, killing the two occupants.

The truck driver later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The city's JP Smith says he and provincial traffic authorities want to meet with their national counterparts.

“This would happen after a conversation with other stakeholders and we would need to speak to our transport officials and look at implications.”