'You’re going to waste a lot of money and make a big mess'
Government insists it's pushing ahead with its nuclear energy plans, which have drawn strong criticism from some quarters.
CAPE TOWN - Global trends show developed nations are turning away from nuclear energy and South Africa should also refrain from building new reactors.
That's the sentiment of two anti-nuclear activists visiting the country at the invitation of Earthlife Africa.
Government insists that it is pushing ahead with its nuclear energy plans, which have drawn strong criticism from some quarters.
American Chris Williams has been an activist for more than 40 years.
“Want some American perspective? Don’t do it. You’re going to waste a lot of money and make a big mess. It won’t electrify the rural areas and that needs to happen here.”
Fellow anti-nuke lobbyist Vladimir Slivyak Slivyak adds that nuclear power will be a thing of the past in the next decade as developed countries start to decommission their plants.
“This is the best illustration with what’s been happening with this technology. Developed countries get tired of this technology. It’s true that it generates electricty, but it also brings so many problems.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Pressure mounts on KPMG over conduct
-
KPMG international chair apologises ‘for what went wrong in KPMG South Africa’
-
KZN ANCYL 'regrets' reaction to NEC remarks
-
28 pupils on ARVs as precaution after pricking each other with syringes
-
SACP: Zuma's poor example to blame for lawlessness in SA
-
Parents open negligence case over syringe incidents
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.