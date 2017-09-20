'You’re going to waste a lot of money and make a big mess'

Government insists it's pushing ahead with its nuclear energy plans, which have drawn strong criticism from some quarters.

CAPE TOWN - Global trends show developed nations are turning away from nuclear energy and South Africa should also refrain from building new reactors.

That's the sentiment of two anti-nuclear activists visiting the country at the invitation of Earthlife Africa.

American Chris Williams has been an activist for more than 40 years.

“Want some American perspective? Don’t do it. You’re going to waste a lot of money and make a big mess. It won’t electrify the rural areas and that needs to happen here.”

Fellow anti-nuke lobbyist Vladimir Slivyak Slivyak adds that nuclear power will be a thing of the past in the next decade as developed countries start to decommission their plants.

“This is the best illustration with what’s been happening with this technology. Developed countries get tired of this technology. It’s true that it generates electricty, but it also brings so many problems.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)