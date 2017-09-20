WC govt seeks independent probe into Robben Island ferry incident

More than 60 passengers and crew were rescued from the vessel after it started taking on water last Friday while returning from a trip to Robben Island.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government's Standing Committee on Economic Opportunities, Tourism and Agriculture wants an independent investigation into the partial sinking of the Robben Island ferry.

The Robben Island Museum and the South African Maritime Safety Authority are investigating.

The committee's Beverley Schafer: "The service rendered by the Robben Island Museum is ultimately inefficient, unreliable and poses questions on general passenger safety. Incidents such as these raises suspicions around the management and operation of the ferry service warranting a full investigation into the service appointment process."

