Mchunu: Role of the church, traditional leaders in peacemaking undermined
The former premier says that during the height of apartheid, the ANC never viewed the IFP as the enemy but understood that the apartheid state masterminded the violence.
JOHANNESBURG - Former KwaZulu-Natal Premier Senzo Mchunu has told the Moerane Commission of Inquiry that the role of the church and traditional leaders in peacemaking processes is often undermined.
The commission is investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.
Mchunu is testifying in his personal capacity and not as the ousted leader of the provincial government.
He outlined his background in student activism that eventually resulted in his full-time involvement in politics.
#MoeraneCommission Mchunu says war between IFP & ANC may have been averted if Prince Buthelezi didn't abandon ANC values he learnt in YL pic.twitter.com/rLlbob8wtt— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 20, 2017
The former premier says that during the height of apartheid, the African National Congress (ANC) never viewed the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) as the enemy but understood that the apartheid state masterminded the violence.
#MoeraneCommission Mchunu says previously conflict used to be between political parties but now it's centered around the ANC. ZN pic.twitter.com/CftYANQU5C— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 20, 2017
He says that previously, the violence would be between political parties but now the political murders are centred around the ANC.
“We still need a biannual gathering where we meet as role players in the province with the objective of intensifying peace, understanding and broadening the understanding of democracy in our province.”
#MoeraneCommission Mchunu:To the best of my knowledge – KZN has never had a violence free election with no political killings.ZN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 20, 2017
#MoeraneCommission Mchunu says in some areas violence takes place over a long period of time whilst engagement only takes place once.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 20, 2017
#MoeraneCommission Mchunu says since democracy , the state has however no longer been the main driver of the violence.ZN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 20, 2017
