‘Safety integral part of re-sculpted Ford Kuga’

The automaker says its corrected overheating concerns seen in some of the previous models.

EAST LONDON - Ford South Africa says safety issues which plagued it’s previous Kuga range are being rectified.

The auto-manufacturer is launching the new Ford Kuga in East London this week.

The launch comes as the carmaker has been forced to recall and repair an engine overheating malfunction in Kuga 1.6 models released in 2013 and 2014.

Ford South Africa emphasises safety is an integral part of the re-sculpted version of the Kuga Smart Utility Vehicle.

In December 2015 Reshall Jimmy died after his 2014 1.6 Kuga SUV burst into flames in Wilderness in the Southern Cape.

Several other incidents of Kugas catching fire were also reported.

But Ford SA Brand Manager, Kuda Takura, says the issue is being dealt with.

“We’re not looking at this car as a one fix all solution and that everyone should just forget about what happened in the past. We’re working through part of that past through the dual recalls that we have done.”

He adds the company received 39 complaints relating to engine cooling system failures but stresses this won’t be the case in the new models.

(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)