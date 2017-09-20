SACP: Zuma's poor example to blame for lawlessness in SA

The SACP's Alex Masilo says that political killings and violence is a relfection of the type of leadership in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) says that the prevalence of violence and lawlessness in the country stems from President Jacob Zuma setting a poor example.

As relations between the tripartite alliance continue to simmer, the SACP and Cosatu are calling for a national march next week against corruption, along with Zuma's resignation.

Both organizations say that criminal charges against Zuma should be reinstated, considering that his own legal team conceded that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) made a mistake by dropping them.

The SACP's Alex Masilo says that political killings and violence is a reflection of the type of leadership in the country.

"The Constitution of the Republic of South Africa says that the president is the executive authority of the state. These things are wrong. As the executive authority of the state, how do we expect them to go right elsewhere?"