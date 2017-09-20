Robbin Island ferry Thandi should 'only operate in fine weather conditions'

CAPE TOWN - A Robben Island Museum tender document stipulates the ferry Thandi should only be operating in fine weather conditions.

The 2016 document says the vessel was found to not be suitable for non-seafaring personnel during adverse weather conditions.

More than 60 passengers and crew were rescued from the vessel after it started taking on water last Friday while returning from a trip to Robben Island.

It's believed a technical issue might be to blame.

The vessel has since been towed to Murray’s Bay Harbour.

The museum says it has made counselling available to traumatised passengers.

