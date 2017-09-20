Probe after train collides with tanker at Muldersvlei level crossing
The accident occurred during afternoon peak on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN – Authorities are investigating after 10 people were injured when a diesel tanker and a train collided at the Muldersvlei level crossing.
The accident occurred during afternoon peak on Tuesday.
Officials were forced to shut down the entire railway line. The diesel tanker was empty.
Metrorail's Riana Scott says the crash is under investigation.
“We confirm a collision between a train and tanker at the Muldersvlei level crossing. A motor coach derailed. The first reports from the scene indicated 10 injuries. It’s understood the train driver was injured as well.”
Level crossing at Muldersvlei causing delays on Northern line pic.twitter.com/ZIzozw01x4— EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) September 20, 2017
Level crossings incident at Muldersvlei 60 mins or more delays pic.twitter.com/kv9jMszMK0— EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) September 20, 2017
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Pressure mounts on KPMG over conduct
-
KPMG international chair apologises ‘for what went wrong in KPMG South Africa’
-
KZN ANCYL 'regrets' reaction to NEC remarks
-
28 pupils on ARVs as precaution after pricking each other with syringes
-
SACP: Zuma's poor example to blame for lawlessness in SA
-
Parents open negligence case over syringe incidents
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.