Probe after train collides with tanker at Muldersvlei level crossing

The accident occurred during afternoon peak on Tuesday.

A train collided with a diesel tanker at the Muldersvlei level crossing on 19 September 2017. Picture: Supplied.
A train collided with a diesel tanker at the Muldersvlei level crossing on 19 September 2017. Picture: Supplied.
46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Authorities are investigating after 10 people were injured when a diesel tanker and a train collided at the Muldersvlei level crossing.

The accident occurred during afternoon peak on Tuesday.

Officials were forced to shut down the entire railway line. The diesel tanker was empty.

Metrorail's Riana Scott says the crash is under investigation.

“We confirm a collision between a train and tanker at the Muldersvlei level crossing. A motor coach derailed. The first reports from the scene indicated 10 injuries. It’s understood the train driver was injured as well.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

