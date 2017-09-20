Plan to rename Green Point Athletics Track after Van Niekerk put aside

The city is now looking at erecting a heroes' wall at the stadium instead, to honour the country's Olympians.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town council has shelved a plan to rename the Green Point Athletics Track after Olympian Wayde van Niekerk.

Premier Helen Zille's proposal was backed by Mayor Patricia de Lille after Van Niekerk won gold and smashed the 400m world record at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The city is now looking at erecting a heroes' wall at the stadium instead, to honour the country's Olympians.

The city's naming committee says it has decided to propose a memory wall instead of renaming the athletics track, because its policy only allows for naming after living persons, in exceptional circumstances.

Management of the Green Point Urban Park has proposed that an existing wall be used.

It was erected during the development of the precinct with the intention of depicting the history of the Green Point Common.

Mayoral committee member Brett Herron says the names of athletes who were prohibited from competing in the Olympics during apartheid, will be considered for inclusion on the wall.

“The committee decided to be guided by the South African Olympic Committee as to who should be included.”

The committee wants Mayor Patricia De Lille to consider a public participation process on the matter before the full council is asked to give final approval.