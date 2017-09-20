Parents open negligence case over syringe incidents
It is confirmed that 28 learners at a primary school in the Modderfontein area have been put on antiretroviral treatment after the grade four learner brought syringes to school two weeks ago.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says that several parents have opened a case of negligence against a family member of the child who went to school with syringes where the children pricked each other with the instruments.
It is confirmed that 28 learners at a primary school in the Modderfontein area have been put on antiretroviral treatment as a preventative measure from contracting HIV or any other illness after the grade four learner brought syringes to school two weeks ago.
The department says that the needles used have been taken in for testing.
The Education Department says that it has taken strong efforts to ensure that all learners at the school receive adequate medical attention.
Spokesperson Steve Mabona says that the counselling process is underway to give support to both the parents and the children.
"It was a precautionary measure to make sure we play very safe."
He says the case of negligence is being investigated by police.
"Childen are children. They can pick them (the syringes) up on the street, they can pick them up in the house, so they are not safe."
Mabona says that he department is also dealing with some children who have reacted negatively to the antiretroviral treatment.
Popular in Local
-
Pressure mounts on KPMG over conduct
-
KPMG international chair apologises ‘for what went wrong in KPMG South Africa’
-
KZN ANCYL 'regrets' reaction to NEC remarks
-
28 pupils on ARVs as precaution after pricking each other with syringes
-
SACP: Zuma's poor example to blame for lawlessness in SA
-
Man’s body found in Vaal Dam
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.