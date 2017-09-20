Parents open negligence case over syringe incidents

It is confirmed that 28 learners at a primary school in the Modderfontein area have been put on antiretroviral treatment after the grade four learner brought syringes to school two weeks ago.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says that several parents have opened a case of negligence against a family member of the child who went to school with syringes where the children pricked each other with the instruments.

It is confirmed that 28 learners at a primary school in the Modderfontein area have been put on antiretroviral treatment as a preventative measure from contracting HIV or any other illness after the grade four learner brought syringes to school two weeks ago.

The department says that the needles used have been taken in for testing.

The Education Department says that it has taken strong efforts to ensure that all learners at the school receive adequate medical attention.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona says that the counselling process is underway to give support to both the parents and the children.

"It was a precautionary measure to make sure we play very safe."

He says the case of negligence is being investigated by police.

"Childen are children. They can pick them (the syringes) up on the street, they can pick them up in the house, so they are not safe."

Mabona says that he department is also dealing with some children who have reacted negatively to the antiretroviral treatment.