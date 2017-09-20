Motlanthe worried ANC elective conference's credibility may be doubted

Former President Kgalema Motlanthe says he's concerned that the verification of membership at branch levels has not been completed.

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Kgalema Motlanthe says he is worried that the credibility of the African National Congress’ (ANC) elective conference later this year may be doubted.

He says he's concerned that the verification of membership at branch levels has not been completed, saying this should have been done a long time ago.

ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe announced earlier in September that audits have been completed in six provinces, with KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and the Western Cape still outstanding.

He says such audits should be completed by now.

“The audit of membership, which is really the verification of membership, has not been completed and I think it’s too late in the day for that because branches can only elect delegates who must attend the December conference and nominate once it is proved that they have been properly constituted.”

He says when leaders like himself are speaking out against the current leadership of the party shows that the organisation is in a big crisis.

Motlanthe says that given President Jacob Zuma's high frequency of indiscretions and wrongdoings, not having him in office could create a new environment.

He says that he previously raised his concerns about the party and its current leadership to internal structures.

"The fact that we are at a point that we are speaking out means that we are in a deep crisis, otherwise under normal circumstances, we would not be criticising."

Motlanthe earlier reacted to a question by Radio 702 host Eusebius McKaiser on whether the ANC and the country would be better off if Zuma would not be president tomorrow.

The former president recently told the BBC that he believed the ANC should hit rock bottom and lose elections for the penny to drop in the minds of ANC members.

"Indeed it would create a new environment, because each time there's a scandal involving the head of state, it's diverting the eyes of the nation away from the real issues."

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)