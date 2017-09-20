Motlanthe: Not having Zuma as president would create new environment

Motlanthe was reacting to a question by Eusebius McKaiser on whether the ANC and the country would be better off if Zuma would not be president tomorrow.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe says that given President Jacob Zuma's high frequency of indiscretions and wrongdoings, not having him as president tomorrow would create a new environment.

The former president recently told the BBC that he believed the ANC should hit rock bottom and lose elections for the penny to drop in the minds of ANC members.

"Indeed it would create a new environment, because each time there's a scandal involving the head of state, it's diverting the eyes of the nation away from the real issues."

