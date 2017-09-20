[LISTEN] Stephen Grootes weighs in on Tumi Morake's recent comments

Radio 702 | 702 anchor Stephen Grootes says furniture shop Eric Barnard Meubels, who pulled advertising from Jacaranda FM after comments made by host Tumi Morake, is using economic power to influence speech.

JOHANNESBURG - 702 anchor Stephen Grootes says furniture shop Eric Barnard Meubels is using economic power to bully Jacaranda FM because of statements made by host Tumi Morake.

Morake made statements about how little retribution was done for black people post-apartheid.

Grootes says economic apartheid is still in place in South Africa.

He says if South Africans are going to use their power to boycott companies accused of state capture, they must do the same to companies using economic power against people who speak the truth.

