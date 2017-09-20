Kommetjie Road in Ocean View closed due to protest

It is unclear what the demonstration is about.

CAPE TOWN - Kommetjie Road in Ocean View has been closed due to a protest.

Motorists have reportedly been turned away in the vicinity of Imhoff Road.

The City's Maxine Bezuidenhout said: “Motorists are being diverted by officials on scene.”