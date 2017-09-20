HPCSA raises concerns over increase in bogus doctors
The HPCSA says that 38 bogus doctors have been arrested around the country since January, with four arrested in Gauteng over the past month.
JOHANNESBURG - The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) says that it is growing increasingly concerned about the growing number of bogus doctors operating in the country and is currently investigating nearly 500 cases involving suspicious practitioners.
A Congolese woman was arrested in Soweto on Tuesday for allegedly posing as a doctor.
The Hawks say that she had been operating in the area over the past 10 years issuing sick notes, performing abortions and other medical procedures.
The council says that it is investigating 468 complaints of fake doctors and illegal medical practice in the past financial year.
HPCSA President Kgosi Letlape says: “The council is extremely concerned. That’s why we’re trying to put resources together to put offices in all provinces. I think the problem has been under-policed.”
He says that community members also have a role to play in ensuring that bogus doctors are arrested.
The woman arrested in Soweto for posing as a doctor will appear in court soon on charges of fraud.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
