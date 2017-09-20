Dog put down after mauling Ravensmead baby to death

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

Dog put down after mauling Ravensmead baby to death

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says the dog had to be euthanised after angry community members attacked it.

Picture: Freeimages
Picture: Freeimages
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A pit bull terrier has had to be put down after it mauled to death a four-month-old baby in Ravensmead.

The attack occurred over the weekend.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says the dog had to be euthanised after angry community members attacked it.

It's been reported the baby was on her mother's bed when the pit bull charged into the family home and mauled her.

The SPCA's Belinda Abraham has warned people who own any of the power breeds to be responsible pet owners.

“The dog was admitted to the SPCA for safe keeping. But based on the condition of the dog, as well as the injuries the dog had sustained when the community took the law into its own hands and tried to kill the dog, as well as the level of aggression the dog was displaying on admission, a decision was made to put the dog humanely to sleep immediately.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA