Dog put down after mauling Ravensmead baby to death

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says the dog had to be euthanised after angry community members attacked it.

CAPE TOWN - A pit bull terrier has had to be put down after it mauled to death a four-month-old baby in Ravensmead.

The attack occurred over the weekend.

It's been reported the baby was on her mother's bed when the pit bull charged into the family home and mauled her.

The SPCA's Belinda Abraham has warned people who own any of the power breeds to be responsible pet owners.

“The dog was admitted to the SPCA for safe keeping. But based on the condition of the dog, as well as the injuries the dog had sustained when the community took the law into its own hands and tried to kill the dog, as well as the level of aggression the dog was displaying on admission, a decision was made to put the dog humanely to sleep immediately.”