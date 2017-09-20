Dlamini-Zuma urges undertakers to back radical economic transformation
The presidential hopeful says that the industry will also benefit from radical economic transformation because it responds to the land question, which is an important part of the funeral sector.
DURBAN - Presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has urged funeral undertakers to support radical economic transformation because the policy seeks to benefit them too.
The former African Union (AU) chair was speaking at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre on Tuesday night at a gala dinner as a part of the two-day funeral indaba in Durban.
Dlamini-Zuma says that the insurance industry should be expanded to include funeral undertakers who don't own the underwritings to policies.
#FuneralIndaba #NDZ now on the podium. ZN pic.twitter.com/fgubWEQ3Wb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 19, 2017
The former AU chair added that the Freedom Charter itself is even more radical about the redistribution of land and urged the audience to defend radical economic transformation because no one else will come and uplift black Africans out of poverty.
