#DataMustFall: Mobile operators given deadline to respond to demands
Right2Know picketers gathered at the headquarters of MTN, Vodacom, Cell C and Telkom on Tuesday, saying that data prices in the country are exorbitant compared to other parts of the continent.
JOHANNESBURG - Cellphone network providers have 14 days to respond to demands including free SMSes, data that doesn't expire and affordable data and airtime.
The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says that it supports the civil group's demonstration as all South Africans should have the right to affordable means of communication.
The union's Patrick Craven: "It's a source of learning, of knowledge, of talking to each other and it's become a part of life and it's wrong that it is exploited by private companies simply to make huge profits."
