Go

Botham bats for transfer reform as Coughlin leaves Durham

Durham chairman Botham expressed his frustration after 24-year-old all-rounder Paul Coughlin signed a three-year contract with Nottinghamshire.

FILE: Legendary former English test cricketer Sir Ian Botham. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
FILE: Legendary former English test cricketer Sir Ian Botham. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
14 minutes ago

BENGALURU - The England and Wales Cricket Board should introduce a transfer system that will reward counties for producing promising cricketers, former national team captain Ian Botham has said.

Durham chairman Botham expressed his frustration after 24-year-old all-rounder Paul Coughlin signed a three-year contract with Nottinghamshire after rejecting a new deal with his side.

Nottinghamshire director of cricket Mick Newell is also an England selector and Botham feels that could have played a part in Coughlin’s decision to swap sides.

“They need to introduce a transfer or similar system of compensation, (and) to remove the potential for conflict of interest by preventing serving directors of cricket acting as selectors,” Botham said in a statement on Durham’s website.

“The ECB is currently reviewing its partnership agreement with the counties and Durham will be making strong representations to properly reward those that invest in the development of local talent.”

English soccer uses transfer tribunals to decide the values of players under the age of 24 who switch clubs after running down their contracts.

The fee decided by tribunal in these cases is non-negotiable, with the intention of protecting clubs that invest in talent development.

“It concerns me that the current arrangements within cricket do not reward counties that invest in academies and produce exciting young English players,” Botham added.

