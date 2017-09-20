Bloekombos school principal wants learners to embrace natural hair

Learners at Masibambane High School have been demanding to be allowed to wear hair extensions and braids.

CAPE TOWN - The principal at a Bloekombos high school says he wants learners to embrace their natural hair.

Learners at Masibambane Secondary School have been demanding to be allowed to wear hair extensions and braids.

They have been protesting against the school's policy on hair this week.

Last year learners at Sans Souci Girls High and Pretoria Girls High protested against discriminatory policies which included the restriction of wearing their natural afros.

Now learners at Masibambane High School are demanding the school allow them to wear hair extensions and braids.

Principal Rajan Naidoo says he hopes to change learners’ perception of beauty.

“We need to decolonise our minds and the perception that light skin and straight long hair equals beautiful and dark skin and twisted or curly hair equals ugly. We need to change that perception.”

He's also against hair pieces because it could breed discrimination among learners.

“The dress code of a school should not have any room for discrimination. And if you look at the cost of these braids what happens is then some learners can afford it and others cannot.”

Naidoo says parents would get a chance to give input on the matter at a meeting on Wednesday.