Bloekombos school principal wants learners to embrace natural hair

-
New KPMG CEO Dlomu says inquiry is needed to regain trustBusiness
-
Bloekombos school principal wants learners to embrace natural hairLocal
-
Motlanthe worried ANC elective conference's credibility may be doubtedLocal
-
Parly committee won't begin probe into state capture until Zwane is quizzedLocal
-
Complaint against Bell Pottinger employee Kevin Read discontinuedBusiness
-
Parly committees welcome class action suit on sale of repossessed homesLocal
Popular Topics
-
New KPMG CEO Dlomu says inquiry is needed to regain trustBusiness
-
Bloekombos school principal wants learners to embrace natural hairLocal
-
Motlanthe worried ANC elective conference's credibility may be doubtedLocal
-
Parly committee won't begin probe into state capture until Zwane is quizzedLocal
-
Parly committees welcome class action suit on sale of repossessed homesLocal
-
'ANC needs to take responsibility for KZN's political killings'Politics
Popular Topics
-
Botham bats for transfer reform as Coughlin leaves DurhamSport
-
[WATCH] Maria Sharapova talks about suspension, retirement & the futureSport
-
Baxter rings changes for crunch WC qualifierSport
-
Sri Lanka grab automatic 2019 World Cup berth at Windies' expenseSport
-
Murray: Women tennis players work just as hard as menSport
-
Magical Messi hits four as Barcelona thrash EibarSport
Popular Topics
-
Antonio Banderas shares his softer sideLifestyle
-
[BOOK EXTRACT] Khwezi: the remarkable story of Fezekile Ntsukela KuzwayoOpinion
-
CT’s Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art opens this FridayLifestyle
-
Poor sleep associated with higher risk of chronic painLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] eSports gaining traction around the worldLifestyle
-
Justin Bieber says sorry to Marilyn Manson over T-shirt feudLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Avril Lavigne 'most dangerous’ celeb in online searchesLifestyle
-
Taylor Swift shakes off copyright lawsuit as 'ridiculous'Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] The internet can’t stop dancing to new Zuma gqom trackPolitics
-
I’d still vote for ANC - MotlanthePolitics
-
ANC calls on mining sector to prioritise safetyPolitics
-
Mchunu: Role of the church, traditional leaders in peacemaking underminedLocal
-
Motlanthe: ANC in a deep crisisLocal
-
Motlanthe: Not having Zuma as president would create new environmentLocal
-
IFP blames ANC for KZN political killingsLocal
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] What KPMG’s Gupta imbroglio says about corruption in SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] SOEs shouldn’t be used as pawns in SA politicsOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Sars vs KPMG: A tale of two four-letter wordsOpinion
-
[OPINION] Répondez s'il vous plaitOpinion
-
[OPINION] Reforms may be too late for credible Zimbabwe electionsOpinion
-
[OPINION] Things I wish the iPhone X could doOpinion
Popular Topics
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
[TIMELINE] How the Guptas got OptimumPolitics
-
[MAP] 2017: SA's Winter of Delivery DiscontentLocal
-
The 2017 World Economic Forum on Africa
-
[LIVE BLOG] National Day of Action: Hamba Zuma, hamba!Local
-
Complaint against Bell Pottinger employee Kevin Read discontinuedBusiness
-
‘Safety integral part of re-sculpted Ford Kuga’Business
-
Why South Africa can cut rates this weekBusiness
-
Sassa accused of R400m tender corruptionLocal
-
The future is battery-powered. But are we overcharging the planet?Business
-
Sasol to write off $900m from 2008 empowerment dealLocal
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Mon
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 11°C
Bloekombos school principal wants learners to embrace natural hair
Learners at Masibambane High School have been demanding to be allowed to wear hair extensions and braids.
CAPE TOWN - The principal at a Bloekombos high school says he wants learners to embrace their natural hair.
Learners at Masibambane Secondary School have been demanding to be allowed to wear hair extensions and braids.
They have been protesting against the school's policy on hair this week.
Last year learners at Sans Souci Girls High and Pretoria Girls High protested against discriminatory policies which included the restriction of wearing their natural afros.
Now learners at Masibambane High School are demanding the school allow them to wear hair extensions and braids.
Principal Rajan Naidoo says he hopes to change learners’ perception of beauty.
“We need to decolonise our minds and the perception that light skin and straight long hair equals beautiful and dark skin and twisted or curly hair equals ugly. We need to change that perception.”
He's also against hair pieces because it could breed discrimination among learners.
“The dress code of a school should not have any room for discrimination. And if you look at the cost of these braids what happens is then some learners can afford it and others cannot.”
Naidoo says parents would get a chance to give input on the matter at a meeting on Wednesday.
Popular in Local
-
N1 reopened after truck accident, truck driver dies2 hours ago
-
Ekurhuleni boy (13) dies after bullying at school4 hours ago
-
2 killed after container truck crushes vehicle in CT7 hours ago
-
Sassa accused of R400m tender corruption4 hours ago
-
I’d still vote for ANC - Motlanthe4 hours ago
-
Motlanthe: Not having Zuma as president would create new environment8 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.