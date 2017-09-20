ANC calls on mining sector to prioritise safety
The party has sent its condolences to the families of the two miners who died at Impala Platinum's Rustenburg operation on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it's gravely concerned about the latest deaths in the mining industry and it is calling on the sector to prioritise safety at all levels.
The party has sent its condolences to the families of the two miners who died at Impala Platinum's Rustenburg operation on Tuesday.
The circumstances around their deaths are not yet clear but the inspectorate of mines has launched an investigation.
It's the second mining tragedy in recent weeks.
Last month, five workers died in a seismic event at Harmony Gold's Kusasalethu mine near Carletonville.
The ANC says it will join the companies concerned in providing support to the bereaved relatives.
