2 public service unions welcome Apleni's suspension

CAPE TOWN - Two public service unions have welcomed Home Affairs Director-General Mkuseli Apleni's suspension.

Although the ministry has yet to publicly explain why Apleni was placed on precautionary suspension on Monday, it appears the decision is related to an inability to resolve legal disputes amicably.

The department and unions were at loggerheads over whether staff should work on Saturdays without overtime benefits.

A nationwide strike was averted in June after the department agreed to withdraw the contentious policy that introduced new working hours.

The issue around working hours goes back to 2015 when Home Affairs introduced changes to its front-line offices.

The Public Servants Association's Tahir Maepa says Mkuseli Apleni fought them all the way to the Constitutional Court.

“He’s been using the public purse to fight the trade unions at all costs.”

In May, the Apex Court told the department and unions to work out their problems.

Solly Malema, an organiser for the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers, is glad Apleni's been sanctioned if it's to do with the way he treated employees.

“If it’s about the issue of Saturday work we welcome the suspension of the DG.”

He says the union is hoping to get clarity from the minister very soon.

Apleni's lawyer Sandile July has vowed to challenge the suspension.