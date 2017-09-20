2 public service unions welcome Apleni's suspension
Solly Malema, an organiser for the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers, is glad Apleni's been sanctioned if it's to do with the way he treated employees.
CAPE TOWN - Two public service unions have welcomed Home Affairs Director-General Mkuseli Apleni's suspension.
Although the ministry has yet to publicly explain why Apleni was placed on precautionary suspension on Monday, it appears the decision is related to an inability to resolve legal disputes amicably.
The department and unions were at loggerheads over whether staff should work on Saturdays without overtime benefits.
A nationwide strike was averted in June after the department agreed to withdraw the contentious policy that introduced new working hours.
The issue around working hours goes back to 2015 when Home Affairs introduced changes to its front-line offices.
The Public Servants Association's Tahir Maepa says Mkuseli Apleni fought them all the way to the Constitutional Court.
“He’s been using the public purse to fight the trade unions at all costs.”
In May, the Apex Court told the department and unions to work out their problems.
Solly Malema, an organiser for the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers, is glad Apleni's been sanctioned if it's to do with the way he treated employees.
“If it’s about the issue of Saturday work we welcome the suspension of the DG.”
He says the union is hoping to get clarity from the minister very soon.
Apleni's lawyer Sandile July has vowed to challenge the suspension.
Popular in Local
-
N1 reopened after truck accident, truck driver dies
-
Ekurhuleni boy (13) dies after bullying at school
-
Motlanthe worried ANC elective conference's credibility may be doubted
-
Stolen Rolls-Royce recovered in Riverlea
-
2 killed after container truck crushes vehicle in CT
-
Motlanthe: Not having Zuma as president would create new environment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.