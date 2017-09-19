West Rand man rearrested after shooting same victim twice

After being released on bail, the man then allegedly shot and wounded the same victim again.

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been rearrested for committing the same crime twice in Florida on the West Rand.

Police say the 54-year-old suspect shot and wounded a person last week and was handcuffed.

After being released on bail, he then allegedly shot and wounded the same victim again.

He’ll appear in court again on the same charge on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele says the victim is recovering in hospital.

“Fortunately, the victim was able to get away and we believe that this suspect’s bail conditions are going to be revoked.”