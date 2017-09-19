UDM loses court bid to have Mongameli Bobani reinstated

The UDM has been ordered to pay the costs of the respondent.

CAPE TOWN - An application by the United Democratic Movement (UDM) for its axed Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani to be reinstated has been struck from the court roll in Port Elizabeth.

Judge Dayalin Chetty didn’t immediately provide reasons for his decision.

Bobani's legal team had argued for the matter to be heard urgently, saying he was suffering reputational damage as a result of his removal through a vote of no confidence last month.

The next council meeting is scheduled for Thursday, but the court heard that electing a new deputy mayor is not on the agenda.

Judge Chetty said that even if the position is filled, it doesn’t prevent Bobani from approaching the court.

Bobani was removed through a vote of no confidence at a meeting of the Nelson Mandela Bay council last month.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says that Bobani has undermined their coalition agreement by voting with the African National Congress on numerous occasions.

But the UDM's secretary-general Bongani Msomi says the coalition agreement makes provision for partners to agree to disagree on matters that are not in line with their party's values.

“There’s nothing that could force him to vote with coalition partners if he was not happy with what they were coming up with or if he was not involved.”

