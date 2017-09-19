UDM hell-bent on bid to declare Bobani’s removal illegal
Judge Dayalin Chetty struck the matter from the roll in the High Court in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday morning after lawyers failed to convince him of the urgency of the matter.
CAPE TOWN - The United Democratic Movement (UDM) says it won't drop a legal bid to have a decision to remove Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani declared illegal.
Judge Dayalin Chetty struck the matter from the roll in the High Court in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday morning after lawyers failed to convince him of the urgency of the matter.
Bobani says he remains committed to the council and insists his removal was not above board.
The Nelson Mandela Bay Council is on Thursday expected to sit for the first time since Mongameli Bobani was removed through a vote of no confidence.
The municipality told the High Court in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday morning that the election of a new deputy mayor is not on the agenda.
Judge Chetty did not immediately provide reasons for dismissing the UDM's case.
Bobani says the party has already instructed lawyers to proceed on a non-urgent basis.
“We are still saying that what happened on 21 August is totally illegal and unprocedural.”
Bobani says he will be present at Thursday's council meeting.
“We are still in coalition, there's nothing that says we are not in coalition.”
The DA has accused Bobani of voting with the opposition and says forensic investigations have fingered him in maladministration.
Popular in Politics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.