UDM hell-bent on bid to declare Bobani’s removal illegal

Judge Dayalin Chetty struck the matter from the roll in the High Court in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday morning after lawyers failed to convince him of the urgency of the matter.

CAPE TOWN - The United Democratic Movement (UDM) says it won't drop a legal bid to have a decision to remove Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani declared illegal.

Bobani says he remains committed to the council and insists his removal was not above board.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Council is on Thursday expected to sit for the first time since Mongameli Bobani was removed through a vote of no confidence.

The municipality told the High Court in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday morning that the election of a new deputy mayor is not on the agenda.

Judge Chetty did not immediately provide reasons for dismissing the UDM's case.

Bobani says the party has already instructed lawyers to proceed on a non-urgent basis.

“We are still saying that what happened on 21 August is totally illegal and unprocedural.”

Bobani says he will be present at Thursday's council meeting.

“We are still in coalition, there's nothing that says we are not in coalition.”

The DA has accused Bobani of voting with the opposition and says forensic investigations have fingered him in maladministration.