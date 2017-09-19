UDM goes to court over removal of Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor

Mongameli Bobani was removed through a vote of no confidence at a meeting of the Nelson Mandela Bay council last month.

CAPE TOWN - The United Democratic Movement (UDM) will approach the High Court in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday to have a decision to remove its deputy mayor from office declared illegal.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says that Bobani has undermined their coalition agreement by voting with the African National Congress on numerous occasions.

But the UDM's secretary-general Bongani Msomi says the coalition agreement makes provision for partners to agree to disagree on matters that are not in line with their party's values.

“There’s nothing that could force him to vote with coalition partners if he was not happy with what they were coming up with or if he was not involved.”

Despite the impasse, Msomi says that the UDM remains part of the coalition which includes the Congress of the People and the African Christian Democratic Party.

“We are committed to the coalition because we’ve seen that the coalition is above the UDM, it’s above the DA. The people you must put first are those in Nelson Mandela Bay.”

