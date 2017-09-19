UDM goes to court over removal of Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

UDM goes to court over removal of Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor

Mongameli Bobani was removed through a vote of no confidence at a meeting of the Nelson Mandela Bay council last month.

FILE: Mongameli Bobani. Picture: EWN
FILE: Mongameli Bobani. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The United Democratic Movement (UDM) will approach the High Court in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday to have a decision to remove its deputy mayor from office declared illegal.

Mongameli Bobani was removed through a vote of no confidence at a meeting of the Nelson Mandela Bay council last month.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says that Bobani has undermined their coalition agreement by voting with the African National Congress on numerous occasions.

But the UDM's secretary-general Bongani Msomi says the coalition agreement makes provision for partners to agree to disagree on matters that are not in line with their party's values.

“There’s nothing that could force him to vote with coalition partners if he was not happy with what they were coming up with or if he was not involved.”

Despite the impasse, Msomi says that the UDM remains part of the coalition which includes the Congress of the People and the African Christian Democratic Party.

“We are committed to the coalition because we’ve seen that the coalition is above the UDM, it’s above the DA. The people you must put first are those in Nelson Mandela Bay.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA