UDM goes to court over removal of Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor
Mongameli Bobani was removed through a vote of no confidence at a meeting of the Nelson Mandela Bay council last month.
CAPE TOWN - The United Democratic Movement (UDM) will approach the High Court in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday to have a decision to remove its deputy mayor from office declared illegal.
Mongameli Bobani was removed through a vote of no confidence at a meeting of the Nelson Mandela Bay council last month.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) says that Bobani has undermined their coalition agreement by voting with the African National Congress on numerous occasions.
But the UDM's secretary-general Bongani Msomi says the coalition agreement makes provision for partners to agree to disagree on matters that are not in line with their party's values.
“There’s nothing that could force him to vote with coalition partners if he was not happy with what they were coming up with or if he was not involved.”
Despite the impasse, Msomi says that the UDM remains part of the coalition which includes the Congress of the People and the African Christian Democratic Party.
“We are committed to the coalition because we’ve seen that the coalition is above the UDM, it’s above the DA. The people you must put first are those in Nelson Mandela Bay.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.