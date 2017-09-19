Stalwart: ANC should appoint leaders based on merit

Stalwarts have raised concerns as the party’s issues are being argued in court.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) stalwarts say that the only thing that will stop the party from being dragged to court by its own members is honesty and adherence to the principles of democracy.

A number of stalwarts have raised concerns as the party’s issues are being argued in court.

This follows a ruling in the Pietermaritzburg High Court last week. The court nullified the results of the party's 2015 elective conference in KwaZulu-Natal.

At the same time, the party's Bojanala regional conference was prevented from going ahead on Sunday following yet another court interdict.

Added to this, the High Court in Mthatha will this week hear an application to nullify the 2015 OR Tambo regional conference.

Long-serving ANC member Wally Serote says that the organisation should appoint leaders based on merit.

“We want the ANC to restore its glory. To give its members honesty and adherence in line with the principles of democracy. They should look for leaders based on merit.”

