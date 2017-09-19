Solidarity wins appeal in SAA cadet programme matter
This finding reverses the previous one which found that the programme did not appear to be unlawful.
JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity has won its appeal to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) regarding the exclusion of white males from South African Airways (SAA) cadet programme.
Solidarity argued that SAA’s programme was not flexible and represented a rigid quota system, while the SAHRC contended that affirmative action must promote social cohesion and not deepen division.
Although the programme has since been cancelled, the commission believes it was in the public interest that the merits of the case were dealt with.
The union’s Johan Kruger says: “Solidarity is of the opinion that SAA has been found guilty of unfair racial discrimination through this appeal. The basic requirements for human rights didn’t pass the test.”
