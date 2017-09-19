Santaco trying to defuse illegal strike situation in Tshwane

Some Tshwane taxi drivers were blocking roads and removing commuters from taxis that were not part of the strike.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Taxi Association (Santaco) said it was working on defusing the illegal driver strike in Marabastad in Tshwane.

It’s understood drivers are demanding that the Tshwane Traffic Department cancel their traffic fines as these are holding up the renewal of permits.

The Tshwane metro police department last week rejected an application to hold a four-day strike by taxi drivers starting on Monday.

But despite the disapproval, Santaco's Thabisho Molelekwa has confirmed that the drivers have commenced with their planned illegal strike on Tuesday.

Molelekwa says Santaco doesn’t agree with the plea to scrap all fines and has dispatched its officials to defuse the situation.

“We have dispatched a team to go and assess the situation and determine what can be the next course of action in terms of defusing the situation there. We know metro police are there trying to monitor the situation.”

Some taxi owners in Tshwane say they have had to remove their vehicles from the roads fearing damage.