#RandReport: Rand weaker before rate decision, stocks mixed
By 1600 GMT the rand had weakened 0.2% to 13.3375 per dollar, its weakest since 15 August.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand weakened to a five-week low against the dollar on Tuesday before the central bank’s interest rate decision this week and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting. Stocks were mixed.
By 1600 GMT the rand had weakened 0.2% to 13.3375 per dollar, its weakest since 15 August.
The currency is facing selling pressure caused in part by bets on a hawkish Fed, local political fears and signs of a slower recovery of economic growth.
South Africa’s central bank is likely to lower its key rate to 6.5% on Thursday, according to 17 out of 26 economists polled by Reuters.
In fixed income, yields on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 fell 0.5 basis points to 8.43%.
On the stock market, the benchmark Top-40 index was up 0.03% at 49,751.70 points. The broader All-share index declined 0.07% to 56,011.16 points.
Shares of mining company Sibanye-Stillwater Gold plummeted after announcing it would issue convertible bonds worth $450 million to refinance a loan partly used to fund its acquisition of US-based Stillwater last year.
Shares in Sibanye, which mines gold and platinum, fell to a seven-week low of R15.70, before recovering to R16.43, down 6.2% in the session.
Private education group Curro Holdings was among the gainers after it briefed investors on Tuesday on plans announced on Friday to spin off its tertiary education unit and list it separately.
Curro shares rose 2% to R36.20.
Popular in Business
-
KPMG international chair apologises ‘for what went wrong in KPMG South Africa’
-
KPMG's woes pile up as Hulisani walks away
-
KPMG called to appear before Scopa
-
Sasfin drops KPMG
-
DA opens fraud, racketeering and collusion case against McKinsey
-
PSG SA makes ‘largest’ cash transaction with move into retirement industry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.