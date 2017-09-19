RandReport: Rand weaker before rate decision, stocks mixed

By 1600 GMT the rand had weakened 0.2% to 13.3375 per dollar, its weakest since 15 August.

JOHANNESBURG - The rand weakened to a five-week low against the dollar on Tuesday before the central bank’s interest rate decision this week and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting. Stocks were mixed.

By 1600 GMT the rand had weakened 0.2% to 13.3375 per dollar, its weakest since 15 August.

The currency is facing selling pressure caused in part by bets on a hawkish Fed, local political fears and signs of a slower recovery of economic growth.

South Africa’s central bank is likely to lower its key rate to 6.5% on Thursday, according to 17 out of 26 economists polled by Reuters.

In fixed income, yields on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 fell 0.5 basis points to 8.43%.

On the stock market, the benchmark Top-40 index was up 0.03% at 49,751.70 points. The broader All-share index declined 0.07% to 56,011.16 points.

Shares of mining company Sibanye-Stillwater Gold plummeted after announcing it would issue convertible bonds worth $450 million to refinance a loan partly used to fund its acquisition of US-based Stillwater last year.

Shares in Sibanye, which mines gold and platinum, fell to a seven-week low of R15.70, before recovering to R16.43, down 6.2% in the session.

Private education group Curro Holdings was among the gainers after it briefed investors on Tuesday on plans announced on Friday to spin off its tertiary education unit and list it separately.

Curro shares rose 2% to R36.20.