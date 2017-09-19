Ntlemeza ordered to personally pay for costs of his petition to court

The police ministry has announced it will now initiate the processes to formally place the major general on retirement.

PRETORIA - The Supreme Court of Appeal has ordered former top cop Berning Ntlemeza to personally pick up the tab for his latest challenge of the High Court's order which set aside his appointment as head of the Hawks.

Former Police Minister Nathi Nhleko appointed Ntlemeza despite scathing court findings that he lacked integrity and lied under oath.

The police ministry says Ntlemeza’s retirement will be processed at the rank of major general, not at the level of lieutenant general, which was the rank he held as head of the Hawks.

This means Ntlemeza will derive no benefit from the police for his term as head of the unit which was the result of an unlawful decision.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says he hopes this signals the end of this drawn-out legal affair.