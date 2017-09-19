Mitchells Plain mother in court for murder of newborn

It's alleged the woman choked her newborn son to death and hid his body under a mattress at a house in Beacon Valley.

CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain mother has made a brief appearance in the local Magistrates Court in connection with the murder of her newborn baby.

The 32-year-old woman was taken into custody over the weekend.

Social Development MEC spokesperson Sihle Ngobese said: “The department will assist the police in the investigation of the murder of a newborn baby.

"Guided by the Children’s Act of 2005, our social workers from the Mitchells Plain local office have intervened to protect the four other children the woman has.”