Mbalula calls for unity within police after Ntlemeza ruling

Fikile Minister Mbalula says he hopes finality in the Berning Ntlemeza matter brings an end to factionalism within the police.

PRETORIA - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has used the Supreme Court of Appeals’ latest decision related to former Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza to call for unity within the police.

The appeal court confirmed on Tuesday that its rejected Ntlemeza's bid to appeal the High Court's ruling which set aside his appointment as head of the unit.

The High Court ruled last year that earlier findings meant he's neither fit nor proper to hold the top post.

He warned that Ntlemeza is now considered to be on the outside of the organisation and he’s demanding the officers be professional and reject the idea of being part of what he terms “rogue cabals”.

Mbalula has come under significant scrutiny in recent weeks, with reports on Tuesday suggesting a falling out with acting national police commissioner Lesetja Mothiba.

The minister has publicly stated he plans to drive out corrupt elements out of the controversial crime intelligence unit.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)