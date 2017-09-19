Bloekombos school pupils protest against hair policy

A source at the school has told Eyewitness News learners have vowed to take up protesting again if the verdict doesn't go their way, and will also demand skinny pants be allowed.

CAPE TOWN - Learners from a school in Bloekombos have been protesting against the school's policy on hair and clothing.

Masibambane High School learners demonstrated amid violent taxi strikes in the area on Wednesday.

Those learners who were able to make it to school safely demanded the institution allow hair extensions, which it currently does not.

A source at the school has told Eyewitness News learners have vowed to take up protesting again if the verdict doesn't go their way, and will also demand skinny pants be allowed.

Western Cape provincial MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: “The principal met with the learners on Tuesday and will be meeting with the parents on Wednesday to discuss the issue.”