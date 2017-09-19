Sisulu denies accepting invitation to meet the Guptas
Sisulu's name appears on the list of senior government officials who allegedly accepted an invitation by the notorious family.
JOHANNESBURG - Human Settlements Minister and aspiring presidential candidate Linidiwe Sisulu has denied reports that she had accepted an invitation to meet with the Gupta family in 2015.
In the latest reveal of the leaked Gupta emails, which have so far incriminated several other politicians, including Mosebenzi Zwane and President Jacob Zuma, Sisulu's name appears on the list of senior government officials who allegedly accepted an invitation by the notorious family.
A screen grab of the email allegedly sent by Nazeem Howe to Atul Gupta shows a list of government officials who were invited and allegedly accepted an invitation by the family.
The list confirms the attendance of Nomvula Mokonyane, Jessie Duarte, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, Fikile Mbalula, Malusi Gigaba, Obed Bapela, Faith Muthambi and Sisulu among others.
However, the minister’s spokesperson Vusi Tshose says Sisulu never accepted nor attended any event of the Gupta family.
“We just want to place it on record that there is no such and the minister has never been in a situation where she accepted any invitation form the family. She also never attended any event related to the family.”
Tshose says the email is sinister and an obvious smear campaign against the minister.
The list also included African National Congress Secretary General Gwede Mantashe and in brackets next to his name saying he will try very hard [to attend].
LISTEN: Lindiwe Sisulu opens up on her ANC leadership bid
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
