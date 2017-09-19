KPMG called to appear before Scopa
Scopa chair Themba Godi says KPMG will be given a platform to reassure citizens public that the work done for govt was above board.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance wants KPMG to appear before it as soon as possible next month.
Committee chairperson Themba Godi says, however, the audit firm’s retraction of the findings and recommendations of its controversial report on the Sars investigative unit is not the main issue.
KPMG on Friday offered to repay the R23 million it charged Sars for the report, stressing that there was no evidence to suggest former finance minister Pravin Gordhan knew or should have known about the existence of the unit.
Sars commissioner Tom Moyane intends challenging KPMG in court.
Godi says KPMG will be given a platform to reassure the committee and the South African public that the work it’s done for a range of government entities was above board.
“Our view of the KPMG debacle is not necessarily centred around Sars. Sars can fight their own battles. But as you know, KPMG does a lot of business with government and so it is necessary to ask the question: is there integrity in their work? Should we doubt their work?”
Godi says he was aware the committee’s ANC whip, Nyami Booi, would attend Moyane’s press conference, about which the EFF is to lay a complaint with National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete.
Booi has since apologised for sitting alongside Moyane.
Godi says the furore this triggered is a "distraction” and that nothing will sway the committee from focusing on whether KPMG has put profit before ethics when it comes to state contracts.
KPMG REACHED OUT TO SARS
At the same time, KPMG says its reached out to Sars commissioner Tom Moyane to arrange a meeting to discuss his concerns.
Moyane slammed the firm during a briefing on Monday for what he calls its “unethical conduct”.
The firm cleared out its South African leadership and withdrew its Sars report following an internal investigation which revealed serious failings.
Despite this, Moyane insists KPMG's report into the intelligence unit at Sars is not flawed.
The Sars commissioner says KPMG's unethical conduct has left him no choice but to pursue legal action in terms of the revenue service's reputation.
Moyane will also report the auditor to the finance minister to have KPMG blacklisted.
KPMG says it looks forward to having the opportunity to meet with Moyane to discuss his concerns.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
